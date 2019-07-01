Share:

Sudan is in flux. People in Sudan are not happy with the post-Omar al-Bashir political scene in which military generals are occupying the power corridors. The rallies across Sudan on Sunday against the generals’ rule show that the mood in Sudan has shifted to anger from the sense of triumphalism that people had after Omar al-Bashir quit the presidency. The “million-man” march rocked the country at a time when Ethiopia and the African Union (AU) were busy in negotiating between the protestors and men in uniform.

Despite the restrictions on access to the Internet to restrict the calls of pro-democracy actors, the large numbers of Sudanese on the streets of Khartoum and other towns mean that the military has failed in weakening the pro-democracy actors and their demand for securing the civilian rule for Sudan. Undoubtedly, the Sudanese people have emerged as the protest nation of recent times.

Nevertheless, the recent demonstration shows that the Sudanese do not want to continue living with the status quo, as the generals are part of the security apparatus, the former president Bashir created. They know that replacing one general with another does not mean that they will be given civil and political rights. The protestors are aware of the potential dangers to the liberties they aspire to from the generals who ousted Omar who ruled the country for thirty years with an iron fist.

Moreover, the reluctance of the military to give up way to democracy and the repression they rely on to maim the pro-democracy voices will further tear apart the already ruptured social fabric. It is about time for the military to realise that it can no longer deny people their civil and political rights that are long overdue. But why is military not listening to the voice of the nation? According to researchers, the military fears about its place in a future political settlement.

While protesting the military’s seizure of power is welcome, the organisers of these protests need to keep the populace mobilised. Time is of the essence in this battle between the status quo and democracy. Generals will try to exhaust the public in one way or another, relying on repressive measures.

The leadership of pro-democracy groups need to strategise against the tactics of the forces of the status quo. If they do not play smart, the transition to democracy from the military rule will remain an unfulfilled dream. The military leaders who find themselves locked in a standoff with protestors need to understand that a stable transition to civilian government is the only way out of the present chaos.