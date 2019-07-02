Share:

Rio de Janeiro : Thousands protested in Brazil on Sunday in support of Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who is battling claims he conspired with prosecutors on his anti-corruption drive to keep former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from another presidential run.

Moro, who was a powerful judge before joining President Jair Bolsonaro’s cabinet in January, has faced calls for his resignation over leaked chats purportedly showing he worked with prosecutors in the so-called Car Wash probe to keep Lula, a popular leftist, out of the 2018 presidential race.

Demonstrators dressed in Brazil’s national colors of yellow and green took to the streets in 88 cities, news website G1 reported, including the capital Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, to show their support for Moro, who is considered a hero by many Brazilians fed up with corrupt leaders.