SARGODHA - Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Monday.

According to CTD sources, the accused were involved in attacks on PAF bus, Police Training School and Astan-e-Fazal in Sargodha in which an ISI officer had been martyred.

The CTD sources added that terrorists belonged to Al-Qaeda and TTP and were trained in Afghanistan. Among the deceased terrorists, Tayyab alias Baba Jee was a resident of village 74-SB of Bhagtanwala. Bilal alias Abdur Rehman was from Hyderabad Town of Sargodha and Nadir alias Abdullah Nadir Zaman was a resident of Wan Bhachran Mianwali of Sargodha division.

They were killed during an encounter with the CTD near Gujarat. The CTD officials seized explosives and illegal arms from them. Search was underway for the arrest of their three accomplices who managed to escape from the scene.