LAHORE : TPL Rupiya and Dosafar have entered into a strategic partnership for digitizing and scaling up the transport industry by providing the opportunity to increase adoption of mobile payments.

Both have signed MoU under which, TPL Rupiya will enable transport industry by providing state-of-the-art e-ticketing and online booking to commuters and further facilitate customers to utilize cargo services while Dosafar customers will be able to access TPL Rupiya’s mobile payment solutions. “With rapid advancements in technology, digitalization has become a major trend in business and everyday life,” said Danish Ahmed, Deputy CEO of TPL Rupiya. “Supporting the expansion of mobile payment solutions in the transport industry is one of our core focus areas. We are thrilled to be able to create synergy with a fellow disruptor while supporting them with a frictionless payment experience,” he added.

Ali Shan, CEO of Dosafar Pakistan said, “We started our ground operations in September 2018 by taking multiple transport vendors on board and have booked more than 71,000 tickets worth Rs42 million in just seven months.”

“Joining hands with TPL Rupiya will help us scale up the technology side of the business and enhance innovation. This partnership gives Dosafar users a great online booking experience and also provides the benefits of digital payments to a wider audience,” he added.