Share:

LAHORE : The consul general of Turkey called on Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Bukhari here on Monday.

The Turkish consul general briefed the information minister about opening of Turkish Consulate in Lahore and said that Turkey will welcome exchange of cultural delegations with Punjab.

Syed Sumsam Bukhari while talking to the Turkish diplomat said that work was being carried out for further strengthening of brotherly ties between both the countries. He said that role of Turkey in the comity of nation was very important. He said that Turkish local government and urban system was a role model for the world.

The information minister said the Punjab government will expand bilateral cooperation with Turkey. He said the government of Turkey will fully encourage the transparent projects. He further maintained that there is no question of kick-backs during PM Imran Khan’s tenure. He said that confidence of international organizations on Pakistan is being restored and increased. He said that exchange of cultural delegations will further strengthen the ties between both the countries. Earlier, Tevta Chairman Hafiz Farhat Abbas called on Provincial Information Minister and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari. He informed the Minister that technical training is being imparted to the students in all districts keeping in view the requirements of local industries. The information minister lauded the performance of Tevta and said that providing vocational training to the women as well as men is the top priority of the present government.