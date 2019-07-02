Share:

SHANGHAI : Vivo has unveiled its latest cutting-edge innovations at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2019 as part of its new strategy to deliver richer mobile experience in the 5G era. Aligning with MWC’s theme of “Intelligent Connectivity” this year, Vivo is showcasing several 5G enabled smart devices and applications, as well as new technology breakthrough, demonstrating its commitment toempowering the next-generation of mobile experience.

Ahead of MWC Shanghai 2019, Vivo announces its strategy to accelerate its innovations across smart devices and applications for the 5G era.

Based on 5G enabled smartphones, the company introduces its strategy to expand its 5G device offerings to include AR glasses, smart watches, smart headphones and more. Vivo will adopt a multi-device, multi-application, and multi-scenario approach in its development, in order to support the needs of consumers .

to connect with the digital and the physical world, and to provide a more holistic, richer user experience across all Vivo 5G devices.

Following the launch of pre-commercial Vivo NEX 5G smartphone earlier, Vivo has reached another milestone towards its 5G smartphone development. At MWC Shanghai, Vivo displays its first commercial 5G smartphone, which will be officially available starting Q3 2019.

Based on 5G network and the5G smartphone, the company also showcases a range of 5G applications including5G Cloud Game, 5G Screen Mirroring and 5G EasyShare and many more smart life scenarios.

For example, the 5G Cloud Game demonstrated at MWC does not run on the smartphone itself, but on the cloudvia 5G network thanks to 5G’s ultra-high speed and ultra-low latency. Through cloud rendering services, video and audio is streamed in real-time to the device. By shifting the processing from the device to the cloud, users can now enjoyhigh-definition picture quality and a low-latency gaming experience. This working model also applies to 5G Screen Mirroring and 5G EasyShare.

Users will no longer need to download additional applications with the help of 5G enabled services.

Vivo also unveils its first Vivo AR Glass at MWC Shanghai 2019, which supports dual-screen display and 6DoF Technology. After connecting with the 5G smartphone, users can experience a range of applications such as mobile office, AR games, 3D high-definition video, facial recognition and object recognition on the Vivo AR Glass.

Once the Vivo AR Glass projects the content, the 5G smartphone will then act as the control that allows user to switch and select applications. For instance, when playing a game, the smartphone becomes the main console. Whereas on a mobile office setting, the smartphone will turn into a keyboard. The five types of applications that are currently supported by Vivo AR Glass are: mobile game, mobile office, 5G theatre, facial recognition and object recognition.