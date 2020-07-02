Share:

PARACHINAR - At least 14 people were killed and 40 wounded in clashes between Parachamkani and Balishkhel tribes­men in lower Kurram district over a land dis­pute during last four days, police and health of­ficials said on Wednesday.

They said though a ceasefire was brokered, but it was repeatedly violated. Heavy weapons were used in the clashes which also led to the closure of Peshawar-Parachinar Road for vehic­ular traffic.

Member National Assembly Sajid Tori said that he along with other tribal elders had man­aged to broker a ceasefire, but skirmishes start­ed once again. “Still we are trying to ensure the ceasefire,” he added.

The internet service is also suspended in the area since the clashes broke out.

The local elders have appealed to the govern­ment to resolve the issue and stop the blood­shed. Talking to reporters, an elder of the Bangash tribe, Haji Saleem Khan, said the gov­ernment should constitute a committee to re­solve the dispute.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram Shah Fahad said the district administration along with the local tribal elders had started efforts to broker a ceasefire.