PARACHINAR - At least 14 people were killed and 40 wounded in clashes between Parachamkani and Balishkhel tribesmen in lower Kurram district over a land dispute during last four days, police and health officials said on Wednesday.
They said though a ceasefire was brokered, but it was repeatedly violated. Heavy weapons were used in the clashes which also led to the closure of Peshawar-Parachinar Road for vehicular traffic.
Member National Assembly Sajid Tori said that he along with other tribal elders had managed to broker a ceasefire, but skirmishes started once again. “Still we are trying to ensure the ceasefire,” he added.
The internet service is also suspended in the area since the clashes broke out.
The local elders have appealed to the government to resolve the issue and stop the bloodshed. Talking to reporters, an elder of the Bangash tribe, Haji Saleem Khan, said the government should constitute a committee to resolve the dispute.
Deputy Commissioner Kurram Shah Fahad said the district administration along with the local tribal elders had started efforts to broker a ceasefire.