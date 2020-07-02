Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Wednesday said that he would appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on July 9 to record his statement in the fake bank accounts case but justice should prevail in the matter.

“I believe in transparent accountability,” the deputy chairman said in a statement adding that on-going accountability process should not be used as a tool to politically victimize the political leadership.

“We respect courts,” said Senator Mandviwalla, former finance minister and a close aide to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari. He further said that his family was in business and had also produced well known lawyers. He said that transparency and accountability were the “hallmarks of democracy but there was need for fairness in the process.”

NAB had summoned Mandviwalla in the fake bank account case asking him to appear before the investigators of the anti-corruption watchdog on Wednesday to record his statement.

However, the Senate deputy chairman through a letter informed the NAB that he was busy due the death of his close family member and would not be available on the fixed date, the official sources in the Senate Secretariat informed The Nation. They said that Mandviwalla requested the bureau that a fresh date should be fixed.

On this, NAB informed PPP Senator Manvdviwalla that he should appear before the probe team on July 9.

The Senate deputy chairman is facing charges for his alleged role in allotment of “illegal” plots in the Overseas Cooperative Housing Society. He is accused of making payments for the plots from fake bank accounts.

NAB had summoned him for the second time in the same probe. Earlier last year, he had appeared before the combine investigation team that had served questionnaire to him to which he tendered a reply. However, the investigators held that the reply didn’t provide any “elaboration or explanation” and issued him a notice of appearance for Wednesday (July 1).