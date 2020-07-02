Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of personnel of the Special Services Group.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday visited the PAF’s operational base and met with the personnel of the SSG, according to the officials.

The Air Chief reviewed various operational activities at the base and interacted with personnel, said a press release issued by the PAF.

Later in the day, the Air Chief also visited PAF’s Special Services Wing. Chief of the Air Staff witnessed a demonstration of anti-terrorist operation by the Special Services Wing personnel. He also planted a tree at SSW Headquarters. Interacting with the combat crew, Chief of the Air Staff expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of personnel and lauded their high morale and dedication.