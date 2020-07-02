Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has termed annexation of West Bank by Israel slap in face of the international community.

President Trump is also state vandalism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. International community, especially the UN must take notice of it. Pakistan supports the Pre-1967 borders of Palestine. Without independence of Palestine and Kashmir, durable peace can’t be established in the world.

He was talking to the mediamen at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday.

Governor Punjab said that the Israeli decision of annexation of 30% areas of the West Bank is a blatant violation of UN resolutions. Israel has abrogated OSLO Accord. Such annexation would be “a most serious violation of international law”.

Under international law, annexation is forcible acquisition of territory by one state at the expense of another state.

He said such an act even if sanctified by Israeli law is illegal under international law and would violate the universally acknowledged principle of the “inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force”.

He further added, the annexation of occupied territory is a serious violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the Geneva Conventions, and contrary to the fundamental rule affirmed many times by the UN Security Council and the General Assembly that acquisition of territory war or by force is inadmissible.

He said that ‘53-year-old Israeli occupation is a source of profound human rights violations of the Palestinian people and said these human right violations would only intensify after annexation.

What would be left of the West Bank would be Palestinian Bantustan, islands of disconnected land completely surrounded by Israel and with no territorial connection with the outside world’, Sarwar commented. Israel has recently promised that it will maintain permanent security control between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River.

Thus, the morning after the annexation would be the crystallisation of an already unjust reality: two peoples living in the same space, ruled by the same state, but with profoundly unequal rights.

This is a vision of 21st Century apartheid, he further added. This is a massive land grab of human history. After annexation, dream of independent Palestinian state will become dead forever.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab signed the Bill of establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University. Formal notification has also been issued.

Governor Punjab said that university will be of international standard. International professionals are also yearning to get associated with university. It will also contribute towards development in Nankana District.

Azam takes oath as

Punjab Ombudsman

Major (retired,) Azam Suleman took oath as Ombudsman Punjab. According to details, on Wednesday, Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, administered the oath. Minister Excise and Taxation, Hafiz Mumtaz, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik, Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor and others attended the ceremony.