PESHAWAR - The Bara Political Alliance (BPA) on Wednesday announced to end protest over the extrajudicial killing of a citizen Irfanullah Afridi by CTD in a fake encounter, after the government accepted all their demands for justice.
The protesting tribesmen and the government representatives were agreed on some points to find a solution to the issue and final announcement to this effect would be made after holding a Jirga latter on.
Protest by the people of Khyber tribal district against the alleged extrajudicial killing of Irfanullah Afridi continued for eight day on Tuesday. The protesters after staging a sit-in in Bara moved towards the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The protest outside the KP Assembly was attended by leaders from different political parties, civil society members and social activists.
The BPA spokesman Chiragh Afridi said that commissioner Peshawar held negotiations with a delegation of the protesters and talks remained successful and all the demands of the alliance were accepted. Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shafiq Afridi played the role of mediator between the BPA and commissioner Peshawar.
Chiragh Afridi said that Irfanullah went missing from Jamrud area of Khyber district on June 01. He was in Jamrud to receive his appointment letter as a government school teacher. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on June 23 claimed killing of four terrorists in an operation and Irfanullah was one of them.