PESHAWAR - The Bara Political Alli­ance (BPA) on Wednesday announced to end protest over the extrajudicial kill­ing of a citizen Irfanullah Afridi by CTD in a fake en­counter, after the govern­ment accepted all their demands for justice.

The protesting tribes­men and the government representatives were agreed on some points to find a solution to the is­sue and final announce­ment to this effect would be made after holding a Jirga latter on.

Protest by the people of Khyber tribal district against the alleged extra­judicial killing of Irfanullah Afridi continued for eight day on Tuesday. The pro­testers after staging a sit-in in Bara moved towards the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The protest out­side the KP Assembly was attended by leaders from different political parties, civil society members and social activists.

The BPA spokesman Chiragh Afridi said that commissioner Peshawar held negotiations with a delegation of the protest­ers and talks remained successful and all the demands of the alliance were accepted. Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shafiq Afridi played the role of media­tor between the BPA and commissioner Peshawar.

Chiragh Afridi said that Irfanullah went missing from Jamrud area of Khy­ber district on June 01. He was in Jamrud to receive his appointment letter as a government school teacher. The Counter Terrorism De­partment (CTD) on June 23 claimed killing of four ter­rorists in an operation and Irfanullah was one of them.