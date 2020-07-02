Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has opened technical proposals/bids for hiring of consultant for Project Conduction of Water from Indus River at Tarbela Dam for twin cities and Preparation of Water and Waste Water Master Plan of Islamabad.

The technical bids will be evaluated by a committee headed by Member Engineering. After this process the financial proposals of only technically qualified firms will be opened. In order to seek services of the consultant, the Authority invited the proposals from companies both at national as well as international level. In response to the advertisement, renowned national and international firms submitted their technical and financial proposals. Technical proposals have been opened on Tuesday.

In order to develop a perennial source of potable water supply for Islamabad and Rawalpindi which can meet present as well as future needs, Project regarding Conduction of Water from Indus River System at Terbela Dam was initiated in 2004-05. Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved the project back in 2016. Ever since then, the project remained stalled. Feasibility study of the project was conducted in 2009, however, in order to update already conducted study, Capital Development Authority floated advertisements in national as well as international media for hiring consultancy services for the project and technical bids in this regard have now been opened.

Twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been facing acute shortage of potable water due to ever increasing population. In Islamabad, the main sources of water supply are reservoirs built at Simly and Khanpur dams, 192 tube wells and very few water works. At peak, cumulative water production from these sources is around 80 million gallons per day which drops considerably during drought period. Rawalpindi also is facing water shortage. Furthermore, PC-I for land acquisition for the project, which will be equally shared by the Federal Government and Punjab Government, was also approved by the CDWP last month. The Conduction of Water Project from Indus River System will be executed on PPP mode but land acquisition will be by federal and provincial governments with equal share.