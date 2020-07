Share:

KARACHI - As many as 2139 new cases of coronavirus have been de­tected after testing 8201 sam­ples and 29 more patients died the death toll to 1406.

This was stated by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a Press statement is­sued here on Wednesday.

He said that 8201 samples were tested against which 2139 new cases of coronavi­rus were detected that con­stituted 28 per cent detection rate, one of the highest rates so far.

He said that 461587 sam­ples have been tested so far which diagnosed 86139 cas­es all over Sindh that formed 19 per cent overall detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 29 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus.

He added that the number of COVID-19 patients who have died so far has reached to 1406 that constituted 1.6 per cent death rate.

The CM said that 1703 more patients recovered and re­turned to normal life. Over­night the patients recovered so far comes to 48527 that constituted 56 per cent recov­ery rate, he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently out of 36803 under treatment patients, 35131 were in home isola­tion, 158 at Isolation Centers and 1514 at different hospi­tals.

He said that currently 707 patients were in critical con­dition, of them 104 have been shifted to the ventilators.

Giving district-wise data, the Chief Minister said out of 2139 new cases, 1038 be­longed to Karachi.

Among them East has 401, South 258, Central 125, Ko­rangi 101, Malir 82 and West 71.

He said that Hyderabad has 129 new cases, Sukkur 86, Shikarpur 70, Sanghar 66, Larkana 58, Shaheed Bena­zirabad 50, Mirpurkhas 36, Ghotki 31, Badin 29, Dadu 24, Jacobabad 24, Jamsho­ro 12, Naushehroferoze 10, Khairpur nine, Matiari eight, Sujawal five, Kashmore three, Tando Allahyar Tando Mohammad Khan and That­ta have one each.

Sindh Chief Minister urged people of Sindh to stay safe by observing all the SOPs noti­fied by the government Sindh.