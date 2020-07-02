Share:

KARACHI - Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz on Wednesday visited the Central Police Office (CPO) in the city and paid tribute to the police personnel who foiled an attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

According to the ISPR, he was welcomed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar at the CPO. The corps commander lauded the personnel who foiled the PSX attack and conveyed a message of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa praising their courage.

Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz also visited the martyrs’ monument at the CPO and offered prayers and laid floral wreath on it. He also distributed certificates among police personnel who took part in the operation against terrorists, said the ISPR. It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the security guards, Sindh police and Rangers for foiling a terror attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to a message posted on the official Twitter account of the ISPR, the COAS paid a glowing tribute to the security guards at the PSX, who sacrificed their lives as first responders, vigilantly checking terrorists’ entry to the stock exchange’s premises. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while appreciating the law enforcement authorities, had lauded prompt effective and integrated response of Rangers and Sindh police, eliminating terrorists in the shortest possible time. “With support of our resilient nation, we will foil all efforts of enemies aimed at destabilizing hard-earned peace achieved through sacrifices of our martyrs” the COAS was quoted as saying in the ISPR press release.