Share:

RAWALPINDI - A judge of Special Court for Control of Narcotics Substance on Wednesday ordered to restore the bank accounts and property of PML-N stalwart and former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.

Judge of Special Court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) Sohail Nasir, while hearing the plea, provided relief to PML-N leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi by nullifying the decision of freezing his assets by ANF.

The court has restored all assets of the PML-N leader including 10 bank accounts, three cars, three plots in DHA and two bungalows. Similarly, the accounts of other family members of the political leader including his brother Basit Abbasi, son Hamas Abbasi, wife Mahnaz Abbasi and daughter Areeba Abbasi were also ordered to be restored.

The court also rejected the ANF petitions to confiscate HanifAbbasi’s assets.

Earlier, the ANF in 2017 froze the assets of former MNA and PML-N leader Muhammad HanifAbbasi in the Ephedrine case. Also, the accounts and moveable and improbable properties of the family members, brother and brother in law of HanifAbbasi were also freezed by the ANF.

On the other hand, ANF Special Public Prosecutor TauqeerSatti vowed to challenge the verdict of CNS court with apex court.