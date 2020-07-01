Share:

ISLAMABAD-As new Hollywood releases are put on hold with an estimated 80 percent of movie theaters closed across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, old movies are rising to the top of the boxes. Disney still reigned supreme this weekend at the box office with 2016’s animated Zootopia ranking in the top spot and 2012’s Avengers coming in second. Oscar winning Zootopia raked in nearly $280k and Avengers earned $260k. The animated film won the Oscar for Best Animated feature and earned over $1b at worldwide the box office during its initial run. Ginnifer Goodwin voices the lead Judy Hobbs, a rabbit, who against all odds rises in the ranks of the police force in Zootopia, becoming the first rabbit to do so.

At the time of its release, the film was praised by critics and audiences for tackling themes of racism, xenophobia and overcoming the odds in a kid friendly way.Zootopia also stars Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate and Shakira among others.