ISLAMABAD - Raising concerns over rising incidents of multi-storey buildings collapses in the country, experts at a live session have stressed the need for pragmatically assessing the reasons for building collapses and recommending policy solutions to prevent such tendencies in future.
They were of the consensus view that it is imperative to completely rethink about the cities and urban spaces to encourage resilient, environment-friendly, and sustainable development practices.
Various experts and leading figures including Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice-Chancellor NED University of Engineering & Technology, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Sheikh, Additional Registrar-CPD (PEC), Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Member Planning and Design (CDA), Lt. Gen M. Haroon Aslam (Retd), President IIPS Advisory Board, Brig Khaliq ur Rashid Kiyani, CEO Architectural and Civil Engineering Services (ACES), Major Nawaz Minhas, CEO Kingcrete Builders, and Mr. Khurram Farid Bargatt, Member IIPS Advisory Board spoke during the session organized by the Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies (IIPS) here yesterday.
Lt. Gen (R) Haroon Aslam, acting as moderator of webinar, highlighted that absence of regulatory compliance is one of the major causes of fragile built environment in Pakistan.
He said that there is an urgent need to eliminate bottlenecks like such as corrupt practices in the construction industry, improve land regulation and building control, standardize and implement building laws.
Contributing to the issue, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi highlighted that the most fundamental cause of building collapse is the non-observance of construction codes and safety codes.
He highlighted that there are multiple factors leading to structural failure in Pakistan which include poor design, lack of testing before and after construction, foundation failure, and lack of maintenance or a combination of these factors.
According to Dr. Shahid Mehmood, old buildings that have outlived their useful life are more prone to collapse.
Poor maintenance of buildings can reduce the life of structures and need periodical checks and inspection for faults.
Giving his insight on the matter, Brig Khaliq ur Rashid Kiyani, CEO ACES, demanded that building authorities must exercise authority over the construction companies.
Major Nawaz Minhas, CEO Kingcrete Builders, shed light on one of the most important but often neglected causes of building collapse in Pakistan which is the uneven consistency of concrete used in construction.