ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday submitted an interim report about video clip wherein threats were hurled to Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the judges of the Supreme Court.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed will resume the hearing of the suo moto notice regarding the video clip on Thursday (today).

According to the FIA report, Mst Sarina Isa w/o Justice Qazi Faez on June 24 filed a complaint in Secretariat Police Station regarding the video clip, which was transferred to FIA the next day.

The FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Center examined the contents of application and registered inquiry No. 125/2020 on June 25 against Iftikhar ud Din on account of high derogatory, contemptuous and threatening language against the judiciary and judges, circulated through a video clip on social media.

Later, a case was registered under 7ATA read with section 34/500/505/506 of Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, besides Section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016 on June 29, 2020 and transferred to Counter Terrorism Wing of FIA. During the investigation, the FIA team arrested Iftikhar-ud-Din and Akbar Ali and recovered i-Phone, Samsung mobile, Q mobile, movie-camera and Laptop.

The report stated that Iftikhar-ud-Din owned the contents of his video speech. He stated that he was associated with Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Abbas, Morgah, Rawalpindi. Besides that he runs a web TV ‘Iqra’ since 2017. According to the report his co-accused Akbar Ali records his speeches and uploads/manages his YouTube and Facebook channels.

Mirza Iftikhar-ud-Din admitted that on 14-06-2020 after Nimaz-e-Maghrebain he addressed 6/7 namazi of the locality, while his assistant Akbar Ali and Rasool Shah were also present there. Akbar recorded his speech through movie camera, edited and uploaded it on YouTube and Facebook channels without his consent.

Iftikhar ud Din also stated that when he came to know about the uploading of the said video, he immediately got it deleted by directing co-accused Akbar Ali. He denied delivering speech on the direction or instigation of someone else and he told that he had already submitted unconditional apology in the Supreme Court.

Co-accused Akbar Ali stated that he worked for Mirza Iftikhar ud Din to edit, record and upload on YouTube and Facebook channels. He admitted that he recorded the said video on 14-06-2020 and uploaded it on social media. Akbar said that he deleted the video when one of page followers of Mirza Iftikhar told him that this act amounts to contempt of court.

Earlier, Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad on June 30 granted physical remand of both the accused till July 6, 2020.