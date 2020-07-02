Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has exhorted upon the newly posted officers of South Punjab Secretariat to keep their doors open for the general public and work diligently to provide relief to the citizens.

Additional Chief Secretary (South) Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Additional IG Police (South) Inam Ghani called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

The chief minister asked them not to accept any pressure while performing their duties. “Your posting is an honor. You should come up to the expectations of the people to provide relief to the citizens at their doorsteps”, he observed and also advised them to uphold merit in doing everything. He viewed that the establishment of Southern Punjab Secretariat was an important development and the people would realize this once they get relief. He asked them to be accessible to the people.

The CM reiterated that the PTI government had made postings on merit and the Southern Punjab Secretariat will provide necessary relief to the locals. The establishment of the Southern Punjab Secretariat has fulfilled a promise made with the people, he added. He said that 33 per cent development budget had been earmarked for southern Punjab while 1.5 billion rupees had been reserved for the Southern Punjab Secretariat. “The problems of the people will be solved at the grassroots and the citizens will not have to go to Lahore with the start of the Southern Punjab Secretariat”, he said.

Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik, IG Police Shoaib Dastaghir and others were also present.

Buzdar, Jam Kamal

meet bereaved family

of Brig. Hassan Afzal

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan went to the residence of Brig. Hassan Afzal Shaheed, Sector Commander ISI Balochistan on Wednesday. They expressed a deep sense of sorrow with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, CCPO Lahore and others were also present on this occasion.

STRONGLY CONDEMNS

INDIAN ARMY’S

BRUTALITIES ALONG LoC

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian army on civilian population along LOC and martyrdom of youth in the village of Leepa Sector. He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and regretted that India is blatantly violating all international laws and human rights principles by targeting the civilians. It is a very condemnable and cowardly act of the Indian Army and brutalities of the Hindu supremacist Modi regime is a threat to regional peace, he deplored. India should not remain in any confusion as Pakistan Army has the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to Indian aggression and the nation is firmly standing with the brave armed forces of Pakistan, the CM added.