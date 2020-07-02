PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant authorities to initiate phase wise action against illegal constructions and encroachments on the banks of river Swat and all illegal constructions activities on the river banks be stopped immediately and notices be served to hotels owners to streamline their sewerage system resulting in pollution of the river.
The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting here to review progress on anti-encroachment drive along river Swat. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to CM, Advocate General Shumail Ahmad, Commissioner Malakand Riaz Mahsood, DIG Malakand Division, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.
The meeting was briefed about the current situation of encroachments on the banks of river Swat, progress made so far in anti-encroachment operation and the proposed way forward. The meeting was informed that after 2010 flood flood plan of river Swat has been changed at several spots. Similarly, numerous places from Kalam to Kalakot have been identified where encroachments are directly or indirectly affecting the river flow.
The Chief Minister approved phase wise action against the encroachments saying that illegal encroachments on river banks would not be allowed in any case as it caused pollution to precious natural resource and posed threats to human lives as well.
Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action to stop work on illegal construction activities on the river Swat further directing that priorities should also be fixed for the second phase of action against the encroachments.
He directed all the relevant departments to keep vigilant eyes on illegal construction activities on river banks and to take timely action against such encroachments.