PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant authorities to initiate phase wise ac­tion against illegal con­structions and encroach­ments on the banks of river Swat and all ille­gal constructions activ­ities on the river banks be stopped immediately and notices be served to hotels owners to stream­line their sewerage sys­tem resulting in pollu­tion of the river.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting here to review progress on anti-encroachment drive along river Swat. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to CM, Advocate Gener­al Shumail Ahmad, Com­missioner Malakand Riaz Mahsood, DIG Malakand Division, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant officials attend­ed the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the cur­rent situation of en­croachments on the banks of river Swat, pro­gress made so far in an­ti-encroachment oper­ation and the proposed way forward. The meet­ing was informed that after 2010 flood flood plan of river Swat has been changed at several spots. Similarly, numer­ous places from Kalam to Kalakot have been iden­tified where encroach­ments are directly or in­directly affecting the river flow.

The Chief Minister ap­proved phase wise ac­tion against the en­croachments saying that illegal encroachments on river banks would not be allowed in any case as it caused pollution to pre­cious natural resource and posed threats to hu­man lives as well.

Mahmood Khan di­rected the authorities concerned to take im­mediate action to stop work on illegal construc­tion activities on the riv­er Swat further direct­ing that priorities should also be fixed for the sec­ond phase of action against the encroach­ments.

He directed all the rel­evant departments to keep vigilant eyes on il­legal construction activi­ties on river banks and to take timely action against such encroachments.