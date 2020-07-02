PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the high ups of all the relevant departments of the provincial government to sit together and devise a workable and feasible plan along with realistic timelines for implementation to boost housing and construction sectors by making it attractive for private sector investment.
Presiding over a high-level meeting, he further directed the relevant quarters to propose necessary amendments in the relevant bylaws, rules and regulations in order to make the cumbersome process of land purchase, approval of building plan and all other procedures involved in private housing schemes to make it easier and attractive for private sector investors.
The meeting also deliberated on matters to boost the housing and construction sectors in order to create employment opportunities in the prevailing Corona situation. Various matters and options to provide maximum facilitation and incentives to private sector investors were discussed.
Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Law Sultan Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Housing Amjad Ali Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Local Government, administrative secretaries of the relevant departments and other concerned quarters attended the meeting.
The meeting also reviewed matters related to legislations in order to give legal status to the tax exemptions given to the construction industry through ordinance and executive order in the Corona context. It was decided in the meeting to take the required measures to protect all legal rights of the investors. The meeting also discussed possibility to extend loan facilities to the investors through banks as well as opportunities of Public Private Partnerships to boost the housing sector in the province.
The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to propose necessary amendments in the relevant bylaw, rules and regulations to simplify all processes of private housing schemes and to present before the provincial cabinet for approval in its next meeting. Mahmood Khan said there was huge potential for investment in the housing sector in the province adding that the provincial government, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would take steps on priority basis to boost the sector with the aim to create maximum employment opportunities.
He directed all the relevant departments for necessary steps to make visible progress to boost the housing and construction sectors within next couples of months.