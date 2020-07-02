Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the high ups of all the relevant depart­ments of the provincial govern­ment to sit together and devise a workable and feasible plan along with realistic timelines for implementation to boost housing and construction sec­tors by making it attractive for private sector investment.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, he further directed the relevant quarters to propose necessary amendments in the relevant bylaws, rules and regu­lations in order to make the cum­bersome process of land pur­chase, approval of building plan and all other procedures involved in private housing schemes to make it easier and attractive for private sector investors.

The meeting also deliberated on matters to boost the hous­ing and construction sectors in order to create employment op­portunities in the prevailing Co­rona situation. Various matters and options to provide maxi­mum facilitation and incentives to private sector investors were discussed.

Provincial Minister for Fi­nance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Law Sultan Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Housing Amjad Ali Khan, Spe­cial Assistant to CM on Local Government, administrative secretaries of the relevant de­partments and other concerned quarters attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to legislations in order to give legal status to the tax exemptions given to the con­struction industry through or­dinance and executive order in the Corona context. It was de­cided in the meeting to take the required measures to protect all legal rights of the investors. The meeting also discussed possibil­ity to extend loan facilities to the investors through banks as well as opportunities of Public Pri­vate Partnerships to boost the housing sector in the province.

The Chief Minister direct­ed the relevant authorities to propose necessary amend­ments in the relevant bylaw, rules and regulations to simpli­fy all processes of private hous­ing schemes and to present be­fore the provincial cabinet for approval in its next meeting. Mahmood Khan said there was huge potential for investment in the housing sector in the prov­ince adding that the provincial government, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would take steps on priority ba­sis to boost the sector with the aim to create maximum em­ployment opportunities.

He directed all the relevant departments for necessary steps to make visible progress to boost the housing and con­struction sectors within next couples of months.