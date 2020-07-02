Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rev­enue Authority (KPRA) has successfully achieved its reve­nue targets of Rs. 17 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 that ended on Tuesday June 30.

The authority showed a 63.4% growth rate in revenue collection as compared to the fiscal year 2018-19, despite the catastrophic impact of the pandemic COVID-19 on the overall economy and business activities in the province.

In the fiscal year 2018-19, the authority had collected Rs. 10.4 billion, which shows 63% growth rate in the year 2019-20. All the regions of the au­thority successfully completed their revenue targets showing tremendous growth as com­pared to the previous year.