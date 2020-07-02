PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has successfully achieved its revenue targets of Rs. 17 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 that ended on Tuesday June 30.
The authority showed a 63.4% growth rate in revenue collection as compared to the fiscal year 2018-19, despite the catastrophic impact of the pandemic COVID-19 on the overall economy and business activities in the province.
In the fiscal year 2018-19, the authority had collected Rs. 10.4 billion, which shows 63% growth rate in the year 2019-20. All the regions of the authority successfully completed their revenue targets showing tremendous growth as compared to the previous year.