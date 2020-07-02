Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Karachi Shipyard & Engi­neering Works (KS&EW) will produce Gun Boat possessing stealth features, armour protec­tion and capable of achieving high speed for Pakistan Navy, according to the officials.

The contract-signing cere­mony of indigenously designed Gun Boat and Tugs was held at Ministry of Defence Pro­duction. The Managing Direc­tor Karachi Shipyard & Engi­neering Works (KS&EW), Rear Admiral Ather Saleem and Di­rector General Munitions Pro­duction, Air Vice Marshal Mu­hammad Qaiser Janjua signed the contract. Maj Gen Akif Iqbal, Additional Secretary Defence Production and Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgra­mi, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) were also present on the occasion.

The Gun Boat possessing stealth features, armour pro­tection and capable of achiev­ing high speed will be indige­nously designed by Pakistan Navy, while its construction will be undertaken by KS&EW.

Additionally, 2 Tugs equipped with state-of-the-art machin­ery, adept to operate in rough weather and capable to con­duct salvage operations will also be developed.

Speaking on the occasion, MD KS&EW said that projects were manifestation of indigenization and self-sufficiency in defence ship building.

He also underlined that pres­ently various vessels were un­der construction at KS&EW in­cluding MILGEM Corvette, Fast Attack Craft (Missile) and tugs for Pakistan Navy and Mari­time Patrol Vessel for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.