ISLAMABAD - The Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) will produce Gun Boat possessing stealth features, armour protection and capable of achieving high speed for Pakistan Navy, according to the officials.
The contract-signing ceremony of indigenously designed Gun Boat and Tugs was held at Ministry of Defence Production. The Managing Director Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), Rear Admiral Ather Saleem and Director General Munitions Production, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaiser Janjua signed the contract. Maj Gen Akif Iqbal, Additional Secretary Defence Production and Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) were also present on the occasion.
The Gun Boat possessing stealth features, armour protection and capable of achieving high speed will be indigenously designed by Pakistan Navy, while its construction will be undertaken by KS&EW.
Additionally, 2 Tugs equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, adept to operate in rough weather and capable to conduct salvage operations will also be developed.
Speaking on the occasion, MD KS&EW said that projects were manifestation of indigenization and self-sufficiency in defence ship building.
He also underlined that presently various vessels were under construction at KS&EW including MILGEM Corvette, Fast Attack Craft (Missile) and tugs for Pakistan Navy and Maritime Patrol Vessel for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.