PESHAWAR - A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee was held here with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in the chair at Governor House on Wednesday. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was also present in the meeting.
The Committee discussed and reviewed over all security situations in the province particularly in tribal districts. The forum was briefed on the progress made on the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) in the merged districts and expressed satisfaction over the progress of each department after reviewing in detail.
The forum also discussed the locust threat in the province and received a brief presentation by the Agriculture Department on the measures undertaken so far to counter the threat. The committee appreciated enhanced cooperation between civil and military departments and also approved the proposal for future course of action.
The COVID-19 pandemic situation was also in the agenda of the meeting which expressed satisfaction over the steps and efforts being taken by the provincial government in controlling the spread of Coronavirus in the province.
Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra briefed the forum in length about implementation of policy directives to MTIs, efficacy of smart lockdown, management of critical health supplies, critical beds enhancement and testing capacity of Corona patients. The forum was also briefed about the Citizen Loss Compensation Project (CLPC).
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated services being rendered jointly by the concerned civil and military institutions in containing COVID-19 spread and locust threat in the province.
The meeting was also attended by Minister Health Taimur Jhagra, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz and IGP Sanaullah Abbasi.