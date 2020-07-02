Share:

PESHAWAR - A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee was held here with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in the chair at Governor House on Wednesday. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was also present in the meeting.

The Committee discussed and re­viewed over all security situations in the province particularly in tribal dis­tricts. The forum was briefed on the progress made on the Accelerated Im­plementation Plan (AIP) in the merged districts and expressed satisfaction over the progress of each department after reviewing in detail.

The forum also discussed the locust threat in the province and received a brief presentation by the Agriculture Department on the measures under­taken so far to counter the threat. The committee appreciated enhanced co­operation between civil and military departments and also approved the proposal for future course of action.

The COVID-19 pandemic situation was also in the agenda of the meeting which expressed satisfaction over the steps and efforts being taken by the pro­vincial government in controlling the spread of Coronavirus in the province.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra briefed the forum in length about implementation of policy directives to MTIs, efficacy of smart lockdown, man­agement of critical health supplies, crit­ical beds enhancement and testing ca­pacity of Corona patients. The forum was also briefed about the Citizen Loss Compensation Project (CLPC).

Speaking on the occasion, the Gover­nor appreciated services being rendered jointly by the concerned civil and mili­tary institutions in containing COVID-19 spread and locust threat in the province.

The meeting was also attended by Minister Health Taimur Jhagra, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Nau­man Mehmood, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz and IGP Sanaullah Abbasi.