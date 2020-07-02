Share:

ISLAMABAD - The tenth batch of the safety equipment of medical personnel to the doctors and hospitals of Baloch­istan and Gilgit-Baltistan is dispatched by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to combat Coronavirus in the country.

In addition, NDMA has so far provided 1,424,699 complete PPE sets across the country. Talking to The Nation, an official of NDMA said that the au­thority had already supplied 1,424,699 sets of com­plete personnel protective materials to different parts of the country. However, the official hoped to be quoted anonymous.

From the tenth consignment, Balochistan to get different types of masks totalling around one lakh 27 thousand. Whereas, Gilgit-Baltistan is being sup­plied with almost 56 thousand masks.

A press release issued by NDMA said that 5 thou­sand 811 security suits were also being given to Ba­lochistan and three thousand 385 suits are being supplied to GB.

Besides, the NDKA is also providing the respec­tive provinces with medical gowns. Balochistan will receive 32,885 medical gowns while fifteen thou­sand gowns are being given to GB.

The distribution of ventilators is also being car­ried out by the National Disaster Management Au­thority.

As many as 56 ICU ventilators are issued to three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals, 40 ICU ventila­tors and 200 nasal convales were issued to Pesha­war Institute of Cardiology, Women and Children’s Hospital Charsadda and Abbottabad were given 8 ICU ventilators individually. In addition, 400 more nasal conoles and 400 plus oximeters were is­sued to KP according to the press release issued by NDMA today.