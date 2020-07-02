ISLAMABAD - The tenth batch of the safety equipment of medical personnel to the doctors and hospitals of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan is dispatched by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to combat Coronavirus in the country.
In addition, NDMA has so far provided 1,424,699 complete PPE sets across the country. Talking to The Nation, an official of NDMA said that the authority had already supplied 1,424,699 sets of complete personnel protective materials to different parts of the country. However, the official hoped to be quoted anonymous.
From the tenth consignment, Balochistan to get different types of masks totalling around one lakh 27 thousand. Whereas, Gilgit-Baltistan is being supplied with almost 56 thousand masks.
A press release issued by NDMA said that 5 thousand 811 security suits were also being given to Balochistan and three thousand 385 suits are being supplied to GB.
Besides, the NDKA is also providing the respective provinces with medical gowns. Balochistan will receive 32,885 medical gowns while fifteen thousand gowns are being given to GB.
The distribution of ventilators is also being carried out by the National Disaster Management Authority.
As many as 56 ICU ventilators are issued to three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals, 40 ICU ventilators and 200 nasal convales were issued to Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Women and Children’s Hospital Charsadda and Abbottabad were given 8 ICU ventilators individually. In addition, 400 more nasal conoles and 400 plus oximeters were issued to KP according to the press release issued by NDMA today.