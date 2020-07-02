Share:

ATTOCK - Police on Wednesday arrested a murder accused of killing a woman during the month of April this year. Police sources said that Muhammad Nadeem stabbed to death his ex-wife in her rented house in front of her three kids on April 22 this year and went underground after the cold blooded murder. Police sources said that a police party led by Sub Inspector Hamid Kazmi acting on a tip off raided a hide out and arrested the accused and sent him behind bars. According to Mr Kazmi, the man had divorced his wife few months ago and she later contracted marriage with another man. On the day of the incident, the accused asked his ex-wife to go back with him to his house but she refused. On her refusal, he took out a knife from the kitchen of her house and stabbed her to death in front of her three kids and had escaped.