Islamabad - The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday issued advisory aimed at taking timely preventive measures to control the Congo fever and novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

A statement released by NIH said that the Field Epidemiology & Disease Surveillance Division (FEDSD) issued an advisory regarding prevention & control of CCHF and COVID-19 for the forthcoming event of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the advisory, the movement of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha significantly carries the risk of CCHF disease transmission due to increased human-animal interaction.

With visits at crowded places, direct contact with infectious materials and animals in the markets, the risk of COVID-19 transmission is also expected to rise. This advisory aims to alert different stakeholders including the human and animal healthcare providers to take timely steps for the prevention and control of CCHF and COVID-19.

The advisory said that there is currently no vaccine available for CCHF so people should focus on instructions to prevent and control of the disease.

It said that during visit to cattle markets, use full sleeves and light colour cloths, gloves, face mask, hand sanitizers and manage social distancing.

Use hand washing and hand sanitization items to disinfect and clean your hands and avoid all crowded places including large family gathering during EID and sacrifice of animals.