Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the occurrence of girl students’ harassment in a private school of the provincial metropolis. He ordered an impartial enquiry adding that such incidences are intolerable. Legal action will be initiated against the responsible elements because they do not deserve any leniency and the harassed students will be provided justice at every cost, the CM added.