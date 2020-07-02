Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge protest against the unprovoked firing along the Line of Control.

A foreign ministry statement said the Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on June 29 and 30, resulting in the death of one and critical injuries to five innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security, the statement said.

It also added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” said the statement.

Separately, Pakistan and India yesterday shared lists of prisoners in each country, the foreign ministry said.

A statement released by the foreign ministry said Pakistan “shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 324 Indian prisoners in Pakistan including 270 fishermen and 54 civil prisoners.”

“The Indian government also simultaneously shared the list of 362 Pakistani prisoners in India including 265 civil prisoners and 97 fishermen with High Commission for Pakistan New Delhi,” said the statement.