LAHORE-Pakistan’s veteran batsman Fawad Alam has said that although the players will miss the fans inside the stadium yet he is confident of well-wishers supporting them from home during the upcoming tour.

Fawad, who have scored 12,222 runs in 165 first-class matches with an average of 56.84, has the highest average among all Pakistani batsmen. While it is unfortunate that the 34-year old player didn’t get to play a Test for all these years, what is even more unfortunate is that his much talked about comeback will happen in front of an empty stadium.

“The fans have always supported us. I have personally received continuous support across social media platforms. It’s all because of their blessings that we our here. We’ll miss them a lot while playing in the COVID-19 era as no applauds from spectators creates a lot of difference. However, we know that their support will remain the same and they will be cheering for us in front of their TV sets,” Fawad said this in a video message issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Currently in England, Fawad is likely to play a Test match after a decade of turmoil in the domestic circuit. He also spoke about unparalleled excitement of representing Pakistan at the highest level, saying he will be feeling proud to wear Pakistan colours again. “The excitement of wearing the Pakistan star logo is something that is unique. It’s a proud feeling to wear Pakistan colours as all of the club and first-class cricket you play is for the reason of playing for your country.”

The batsman said that the team is behaving like a family during the England tour. “Pakistan cricket team is like a family as we have to stick with each other for the next couple of months. We are trying to help each other so that the team improves and it has an impact on their individual performances. We get the opportunity to learn the players on individual basis.”

The veteran cricketer, who has shared the dressing room with legendary Pakistan players Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq in the past, considered himself fortunate to now play under them as coaches. “If you look at the support staff irrespective of their designations, there are some big names, whom we have followed as children. Chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis are players with whom I have shared the dressing room. “It’s God’s blessing that I got to learn from them when they were players and now when they are part of our support staff,” he added.