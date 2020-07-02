Share:

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad 24 degree centigrade, Lahore 30, Karachi 31, Peshawar 28, Quetta 23, Murree 20, Gilgit 17 and Muzaffarabad 22 degree centigrade.

According to the Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorm.

Temperature recorded this morning, Srinagar and Pulwama 19 degree centigrade, Jammu 27, Leh 8, Anantnag and Shopian 20 and Baramulla 18 degree centigrade.