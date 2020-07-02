Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police issued its 06 months performance report regarding the Police Khidmat Counters setup at different hospitals, DHQs and RHCs of the city here on Wednesday. While giving details, SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad said that Police Khidmat Counters have issued 11 thousands and 185 Medico Legal Certificates (MLCs) to the injured citizens to provide them immediate medical health without loss of any time. Faisal Shehzad said that Police Khidmat Counters is welfare oriented initiated of Punjab Police to provide MLCs to injured persons who visit hospitals for their medical treatment. SSP Operations informed that as many as 13 Police Khidmat Counters are providing state of the art online services to the citizens in different areas of the city. Police Khidmat Counters are setup in 04 Teaching Hospitals including Services Hospitals, Jinnah, Mayo and Lahore General Hospital. Whereas this facility is also available in 04 DHQs of the city including Mian Munshi Hospital, Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed and Ganga Ram Hospital. Faisal Shehzad further informed that the scope of this service delivery has been expended to 05 Rural Health Centers including Manga Mandi, Chung, Raiwind, Barki and Awan Dhai Wala with the facility of these counters it has been ensured to provide timely medical help to the citizens by issuing them MLCs through online data processing and original photographs due to which the chances of any tempering of record have vanished. The data recorded on these Khidmat Counters is sent to relevant Police Stations through email and also saved at PITB. Police Khidmat Counters are also providing guidance to the officers and officials of the department regarding medical verification and follow up in their medical treatment process. The staff these Khidmat Counters are around the clock in contact with Rescue 1122 and other related departments regarding any accident or crime incident.