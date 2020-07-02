Share:

RAWALPINDI - Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, police on Wednesday organised blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients here.

The jawans and officers of Rawalpindi Police donated blood for Thalassemia patients, according to a police spokesman.

He said Thalassemia affected children were facing acute shortage of blood donations due to lockdown. He said Sundas Foundation had requested CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas for blood donations. According to him, due to lockdown in twin cities, Thalassemia affected children were facing acute shortage of blood donations. Sundas Foundation contacted CPO Rawalpindi and requested to arrange blood. CPO Rawalpindi, taking notice of the issue, directed DSP Headquarters Rawalpindi to arrange blood for the little angels on which a team to 40 officers of Rawalpindi Police led by DSP Headquarters immediately reached Pakistan Thalassemia Centre Islamabad to donate blood for the patients. The team included officers from district police, Dolpin and Elite Forces which was later provided to the children in need.