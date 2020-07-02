Share:

rawalpindi - Police solved mystery of a blind murder case by arresting the killer and recovered the knife used in the murder, informed a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

The killer has been identified as Wajid Mehmood, who stabbed to death Sobia Tabbasum, an employee of District Health Department Anti-Dengue Squad, he said.

A case has been registered against accused while further investigation was on, he added.

According to him, Sadiqabad police had found dead body of a woman from a house and filed a case against unknown killer on complaint of sister of the deceased.

He said Wajid wanted to contract marriage with her. However, the lady tied the knot with some other man earning the wrath of Wajid, he said adding that Wajid stabbed her to death in her house and fled.

Police registered case against killer on application of her wife and began investigation.

A special police team, under the surveillance of SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar and ASP New Town Imran Khan, traced the killer by using scientific technology. He said the killer confessed his crime before investigators and police had obtained his physical remand from a court of law for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni Police busted a dacoit gang by arresting three of its active members and seized weapons, stolen motorcycle and cash from their possession, said the spokesman. He added the accused were associated with Afghani Gang and have been sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade.

Similarly, Cantt police nabbed two persons during a raid and seized 48 bottles of liquor from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused who were identified as Daud Inayat and Malik Ishaq.