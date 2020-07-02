Share:

PESHAWAR - A victim of recent police tor­ture in Peshawar, Rafiullah Khan alias Aamir Tehkali, recorded his statement in a local court on Wednesday.

Tehkali was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Farooq Shah amid tight securi­ty. In his statement, he accused heads of Tehkal Police Station and Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station in Peshawar and 11 po­lice constables of torturing and humiliation. He said that SHO Tehkal Shehryar and SHO Agha Mir Jani Shah Imran-ud-Din also made his video with other police officials. He told the court that he could recognise other police officials who were involved in this inhuman act if brought be­fore him.

A resident of Tehkal area of Pe­shawar, Rafiullah alias Aamir Te­hkali, was arrested, beaten and then humiliated by local police after he had used abusive lan­guage against police officers in a video went viral on social media.

The police, after arresting him, also made his naked video apolo­gizing for language used against police officials.

The video went viral on the social media, prompting wide­spread protest demonstrations against Peshawar police. Tak­ing notice of the video, Inspector General of police Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa suspended the accused police officials and also removed SSP Operations Peshawar Za­hoor Babar Afridi.

On the directives of Peshawar High Court, a judicial commis­sion was constituted to probe the matter and present its report to the court.

ISLAMABAD (INP): Raising con­cerns over rising incidents of multi-storey buildings collapses in the country, experts at a live session have stressed the need for pragmati­cally assessing the reasons for build­ing collapses and recommending policy solutions to prevent such ten­dencies in future.

They were of the consensus view that it is imperative to completely rethink about the cities and urban spaces to encourage resilient, envi­ronment-friendly, and sustainable development practices.

Various experts and leading fig­ures including Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice-Chancellor NED Uni­versity of Engineering & Technol­ogy, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Sheikh, Ad­ditional Registrar-CPD (PEC), Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Member Planning and Design (CDA), Lt. Gen M. Haroon Aslam (Retd), President IIPS Adviso­ry Board, Brig Khaliq ur Rashid Ki­yani, CEO Architectural and Civil En­gineering Services (ACES), Major Nawaz Minhas, CEO Kingcrete Build­ers, and Mr. Khurram Farid Bargatt, Member IIPS Advisory Board spoke during the session organized by the Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies (IIPS) here yesterday.

Lt. Gen (R) Haroon Aslam, acting as moderator of webinar, highlight­ed that absence of regulatory com­pliance is one of the major causes of fragile built environment in Paki­stan.

He said that there is an urgent need to eliminate bottlenecks like such as corrupt practices in the con­struction industry, improve land regulation and building control, standardize and implement build­ing laws.

Contributing to the issue, Dr. Sa­rosh Hashmat Lodhi highlighted that the most fundamental cause of building collapse is the non-ob­servance of construction codes and safety codes.

He highlighted that there are mul­tiple factors leading to structur­al failure in