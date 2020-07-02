PESHAWAR - A victim of recent police torture in Peshawar, Rafiullah Khan alias Aamir Tehkali, recorded his statement in a local court on Wednesday.
Tehkali was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Farooq Shah amid tight security. In his statement, he accused heads of Tehkal Police Station and Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station in Peshawar and 11 police constables of torturing and humiliation. He said that SHO Tehkal Shehryar and SHO Agha Mir Jani Shah Imran-ud-Din also made his video with other police officials. He told the court that he could recognise other police officials who were involved in this inhuman act if brought before him.
A resident of Tehkal area of Peshawar, Rafiullah alias Aamir Tehkali, was arrested, beaten and then humiliated by local police after he had used abusive language against police officers in a video went viral on social media.
The police, after arresting him, also made his naked video apologizing for language used against police officials.
The video went viral on the social media, prompting widespread protest demonstrations against Peshawar police. Taking notice of the video, Inspector General of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suspended the accused police officials and also removed SSP Operations Peshawar Zahoor Babar Afridi.
On the directives of Peshawar High Court, a judicial commission was constituted to probe the matter and present its report to the court.
ISLAMABAD (INP): Raising concerns over rising incidents of multi-storey buildings collapses in the country, experts at a live session have stressed the need for pragmatically assessing the reasons for building collapses and recommending policy solutions to prevent such tendencies in future.
They were of the consensus view that it is imperative to completely rethink about the cities and urban spaces to encourage resilient, environment-friendly, and sustainable development practices.
Various experts and leading figures including Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice-Chancellor NED University of Engineering & Technology, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Sheikh, Additional Registrar-CPD (PEC), Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Member Planning and Design (CDA), Lt. Gen M. Haroon Aslam (Retd), President IIPS Advisory Board, Brig Khaliq ur Rashid Kiyani, CEO Architectural and Civil Engineering Services (ACES), Major Nawaz Minhas, CEO Kingcrete Builders, and Mr. Khurram Farid Bargatt, Member IIPS Advisory Board spoke during the session organized by the Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies (IIPS) here yesterday.
Lt. Gen (R) Haroon Aslam, acting as moderator of webinar, highlighted that absence of regulatory compliance is one of the major causes of fragile built environment in Pakistan.
He said that there is an urgent need to eliminate bottlenecks like such as corrupt practices in the construction industry, improve land regulation and building control, standardize and implement building laws.
Contributing to the issue, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi highlighted that the most fundamental cause of building collapse is the non-observance of construction codes and safety codes.
He highlighted that there are multiple factors leading to structural failure in