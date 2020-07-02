Share:

LAHORE - Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that practical progress on the establishment of separate province of South Punjab has been initiated and set up of new secretariat is a good omen in this regard. Abdul Aleem Khan added that the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the general elections to make South Punjab a separate province will be fulfilled soon. Commenting on the formation of the new Secretariat for South Punjab, Aleem Khan said that all members of PTI Punjab Assembly stand by their leader, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in fulfilling this promise. Similarly, all the PTI workers will also give their full support to their captain on this issue. Aleem Khan said that after the formation of a separate secretariat for South Punjab more powers will be delegated in future. The PTI government is fulfilling its promises to the people and now the residence of remote districts will not have to come to Lahore for every work. Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also wants to bring the people deprived of civic amenities on par with the developed areas and strives in good faith to provide them education, health and employment. South Punjab was badly neglected in the past by Nawaz League but the present government believes in real development and prosperity and not ceremonial projects, Aleem stressed.