President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday has urged the world community to hear the lament of the three-year boy sitting over the dead body of his grandfather killed by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He was referring to the merciless killing of an aged Kashmiri civilian by Indian forces in Sopore district of Kashmir during the relentless ongoing onslaught to target the innocent civilians.

Dr Arif Alvi said Narendra Modi’s fascist India is killing innocent civilians even for raising slogans for liberation of Kashmir.

— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 1, 2020

The president also shared a video clip of a mother crying and narrating as how her father was pulled out of the vehicle only for raising slogans for liberation from Indian occupation in Kashmir.