LARKANA - The members of Progressive Students Federation (PSF) held a large protest demonstration at Jinnah Bagh on Wednesday against holding of online classes without provision of required essential facilities, non-waiving of 70% fees and deduction of annual education budget allocations. They were holding placards in their hands and were shouting slogans in favour of their just demands.

While talking to newsmen Khan Ghaffar Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Ghulam Ali, Saqib Abbasi, Fahim Kookari and others said that students were also suffering very badly in the current ongoing pandemic due to capitalists policies.