ISLAMABAD - Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Humayun Aziz visited Central Police Office Karachi to pay tributes to the law-enforcing agencies and other guards who bravely countered the terrorists at Pakistan Stock Exchange days before.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, he was received by IG Police Mushtaq Mahar. The Corps Commander paid rich tribute to the law-enforcing agencies including Police, Rangers and the security guards who bravely countered terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange. He conveyed the appreciation by Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa for the brave policemen. The Corps Commander visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhada and later conferred certificates of appreciation to the brave sons of the soil