ISLAMABAD - Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Humayun Aziz vis­ited Central Police Office Karachi to pay tributes to the law-enforcing agencies and other guards who brave­ly countered the terrorists at Pakistan Stock Exchange days before.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, he was received by IG Police Mush­taq Mahar. The Corps Commander paid rich tribute to the law-enforcing agencies including Police, Rangers and the security guards who bravely countered ter­rorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange. He conveyed the appreciation by Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa for the brave policemen. The Corps Com­mander visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhada and later conferred certificates of appreciation to the brave sons of the soil