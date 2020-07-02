Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has banned the game PUBG across Pakistan yesterday. According to a statement issued by PTA’s spokesperson, PUBG’s game service has been temporarily suspended in Pakistan.The statement said the decision of banning the game has been taken after internal consultation. It should be mentioned here that earlier in June, two teenagers in Lahore had committed suicide when their parents did not allow them to play the game. The parents of the demised children had filed a petition seeking a complete ban on the game in the Lahore High Court.