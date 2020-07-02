Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi’s statement opposing construction of a new temple in Islamabad Wednesday brought the two allies, the PTI and the PML-Q face to face but a timely apology by Federal Minister Fawad Ch averted the stand-off at a time when the former already feels squeezed by other allies. In a statement issued by party’s media wing yesterday, Parvez Elahi said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, and the construction of a new temple in its capital Islamabad was not only against the spirit of Islam but also an insult to the Riyasat-e-Madina.

“On the occasion of conquest of Makkah, Holy Prophet Syedna Mohammad (peace be upon him and his progency) along with Hazrat Syedna Ali Murtaza (AS) had smashed 360 idols placed in Baitullah Sharif and also stated “Haq Aya Aur Batil Mit Gaya Baishak Batil Mitney Wala Tha (Truth came and falsehood got eliminated, undoubtedly falsehood was destined to be eliminated)” he stated. But at the same time, Ch Parvez Elahi said that his party supported the rights of the minorities and also believed that existing temples should be repaired. “During my tenure, I had got Katas Raj temple repaired. And it was also for the first time in Pakistan that funds were allocated for repairs of the churches in the provincial budget”, he further clarified his stance.

Reacting to Parvez Elahi’s statement, Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Fawad Ch took to twitter and said that construction of a temple in Islamabad will be a symbol of tolerance and good will to the minorities. PML-Q MNA Ch Moonis Elahi took jibes at the federal minister saying that he did not have the patience to read the complete statement of his father. Replying to Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet, Moonis Elahi said that Ch Parvez Elahi had not objected to building of a temple. He clarified that his father had in fact suggested that it should be constructed in Sindh, a province with dense population of Hindus. However, Fawad Ch later deleted his first tweet saying he only read Islamabad part of the statement. “Apologies, I was sent only Islamabad part of the clip…tweet deleted”. Fawad said in his second tweet.