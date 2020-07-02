Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA here on Wednesday and discussed different matters of mutual interest. Jam Kamal Khan thanked the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the cooperation extended by Punjab government and both further agreed to take collective steps for saving crops from locust attack and eradication of coronavirus. CM Usman Buzdar stated that the Punjab govt had taken every necessary step to overcome the spread of the virus and further taken different measures to save crops from locust attack. The crops are not much damaged due to governmental efforts and line departments are further directed to ensure the safety of crops from the next possible locust attack, he said. Usman Buzdar reiterated that Punjab will continue to serve the people living in Balochistan.

The development of Balochistan is as dear as that of Punjab, he added. The CM informed that a technical college will be established in Kharan, a community centre will be set up in Taftan and the 100-bed hospital will also be constructed in Turbat for which 1.25 billion rupees have been allocated in the budget. He assured that Punjab will make every effort to serve the residents of Balochistan province and further said that funds have been provided to restore the mausoleum of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind in Okara. Both the provinces will move forward jointly in the journey of development, he said. The people of Balochistan are patriotic and hardworking and Balochistan is very near to my heart, he further added. Usman Buzdar stated the Punjab government will continue to extend every possible cooperation for the development of Balochistan province and inter-provincial harmony will be further promoted.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan thanked the Punjab government for the restoration of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind. We consider Punjab as our home and the inter-provincial harmony is more needed than before. The public welfare journey will be extended forward while benefiting from each other’s experiences, he added.

Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Samiullah Chaudhary MPA, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, ACS (Infrastructure), ACS (Home) and Secretary HR and Minorities’ Affairs were also present. Earlier, Usman Buzdar welcomed Chief Minister Balochistan at the Lahore Airport.