LAHORE - The second group of six players of Pakistan cricket squad will leave for Manchester, England tomorrow (Friday), by the national carrier. The players, who will travel by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), are Fakhar Zaman, Moha-mmad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman here on Wednesday. “From Manchester, the six players will be transported to Worcester and will integrate with the side after they test negative in the ECB testing programme,” he added.