ISLAMABAD-Shell Pakistan Limited CEO Haroon Rashid has been elected as the president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) with effect from July 1, 2020. His appointment came following a successful tenure of Mr Shazad Dada, who resigned as the President of OICCI after resigning from Standard Chartered Bank and taking over as President of United Bank Limited.

Mr. Irfan Siddiqui has been elected as the Vice President of the OICCI from July 1, 2020. Irfan is the founding President/CEO of Meezan Bank Limited. He initiated the formation of Al-Meezan Investment Bank in 1997, which was converted into a full-fledged scheduled Islamic Commercial Bank in May 2002 – the first ever Islamic Commercial banking license given in Pakistan.

Commenting on his appointment as the President of OICCI, Haroon Rashid was very upbeat and said, “It is really an honor to have been elected as the President of a prestigious organization like the OICCI, which is the largest chamber in the country in terms of economic contribution, contributing over one third of all government levies and is also the largest foreign investor in the country”.

Haroon was appreciative of the “proactive role of the Government of Pakistan in managing the enormous challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic”. OICCI President added “OICCI members are fully cognizant of the need to ensure that the wheels of economy keep moving, business activities continue, with full safety guidelines enforced and all stakeholders are well looked after”. Haroon concluded that “OICCI believes in the economic and investment potential of Pakistan which, with forward looking policies, and their robust implementation will put Pakistan back as one of the most promising country for foreign and local investors” .

Haroon Rashid is the Chief Executive & Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, where he has been a Director on the Board since 2011. He joined Shell in 1995 after graduating from The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Haroon has had a diverse experience across Shell in Pakistan, United Kingdom and Singapore and has held various senior leadership roles in Sales, Marketing, Downstream Strategy Consultancy, Trading & Supply and Aviation.