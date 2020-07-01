Share:

ISLAMABAD -She became the mother of two teenage sons last year. And Australian singer Sia became emotional while discussing the 19 year old’s futures in Los Angeles - where she currently resides. ‘I’ve got these two children who could be f***king shot and killed tomorrow just for being black’ Sia, 44, said as she broke down in tears while speaking to DJ Zane Lowe on his Apple Music podcast. Sia - whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler - adopted two 18 year old sons in 2019 because they were ‘ageing out of the foster care system’ and has since become a grandmother to ‘two babies’. When Zane asked for Sia’s perspective on police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, the songstress teared up as one of her sons fetched her a tissue box.