ISLAMABAD-Spotify is officially rolling out a real-time lyrics feature to users in 26 countries across the globe. According to a report, the music streaming giant will now allow users to tap a button at the bottom of the ‘Now Playing’ screen that brings up lyrics in their native language. The lyrics are displayed on the app interface in sync with the song for a kind of karaoke-style experience. The feature was reportedly set live in those additional markets and it’s unclear when it might be expanded to more countries in the future.