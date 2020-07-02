Share:

KANDHKOT - At least two minor children were drowned within the jurisdiction of Mirpur Buriro police in two separate incidents here on Wednesday.

According to reports, in the first incident eight years old Farman Ali mahar hailing from village Mureed Buriro was playing with other children, suddenly his feet were slipped into pond and drowned. After being informed to parents they rushed to site along with local divers and fished out his body.

Similarly a boy was identified as Ghulam Sarwar, aged six, was sitting at fish pond near his office, his feet slipped into pond. Later their relatives and local villagers fished out the body from pond. However no complaint has been lodged till filling of this report.

It is being observed that carelessness from the parents is main cause behind the drowning of minor children as they leave their children alone to play near ponds, swimming pools and canals.