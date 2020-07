Share:

FAISALABAD - University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) produced 28 more PhD scholars including eight women during the last four months. A spokesperson of the university told media here on Wednesday that on the recommendations of the external examiners and after fulfilling all the requirements, the Vice Chancellor UAF issued directives to issue PhD degrees to 28 scholars who passed their final examinations for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) 2020.