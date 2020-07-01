Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Queen offered royal fans a look inside the grand rooms of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The palace, founded as a monastery in the early 12th century, is the Queen’s official home in Scotland while Balmoral, the Aberdeenshire estate where she spends her summer holiday, is a private residence.

The Queen, 94, was due to spend this week at Holyrood Palace but the visit was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Instead the monarch paid tribute to the stunning royal residence by sharing photos taken inside the palace on the Royal Family Instagram.The palace is open to visitors year-round, except for the week when the Queen is in residence, usually at the end of June to early July. This is known as Holyrood Week.