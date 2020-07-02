Share:

ISLAMABAD - A young boy was martyred when Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) late Tuesday night, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

It said that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations and targeted the civil population in Lipa Sector.

The Indian troops used artillery, mortars and heavy weapons to target the population. As a result, a young boy, resident of Talwari village, was martyred.

The media wing of the military further said that the Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian firing.

India has been committing ceasefire violations along the LoC and used to target civilian population. Last month, the Indian army killed a civilian and injured two others in Hajipur and Bedori sectors as they resorted to unprovoked fire along the LoC.